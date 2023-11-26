Cheziya back from World Youth Chess Champs

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Sports Reporter

CHEZIYA high School returned home from World Youth Chess Championships in Montesilvano, Italy yesterday with the head coach Blessing Jenami saying the experience was worthwhile and they will give it back to locals.

The team left the country a fortnight ago for a once a lifetime experience in the annual World Youth Chess Championship.

Contrary to some social media reports, Cheziya were not among the winners.

“We fitted well into the weather, we went through a course for VAR which was introduced in July this year and we can now play international chess back home from Gokwe.

“The Italian experience has been an amazing experience, the past two weeks have been surreal, for the four of us and we are happy to be back home.

“The chess experience, opened so much expertise on us to the three players and I as a coach as we gained experience to prepare for games. We are proud we didn’t make numbers, we had a target and we didn’t fail.

The arbiter had an opportunity to play in the blitz and create some synergies where they exchanged notes

“It was wonderful for me to play in the Blitz Tournament, managing 4.5 score and finishing half way in the pack of 187 players.

“Yes we are the champions back home, it is not enough to sleep on it as we need to move the bar up and higher.

“Chess India, UAE, are eager to help our sport back home, in many ways possible. The main being the issue of chess boards,’ added Jenami.