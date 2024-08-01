Chibuku Cup Draw
Online writer
The Chibuku cup draw has been done with the following teams set to play each other:
- FC Platinum v Telone/Arenel
- Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates/Hwange
- Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs
- Simba Bhora v Herentals
- Highlanders v Greenfuel
- Dynamos v ZPC Kariba
- Bikita Minerals v CAPS United
- Chicken Inn v Yadah
