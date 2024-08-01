  • Today Thu, 01 Aug 2024

Chibuku Cup Draw

Chibuku Cup Draw

Online writer

The Chibuku cup draw has been done with the following teams set to play each other:

  • FC Platinum v Telone/Arenel
  • Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates/Hwange
  • Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs
  • Simba Bhora v Herentals
  • Highlanders v Greenfuel
  • Dynamos v ZPC Kariba
  • Bikita Minerals v CAPS United
  • Chicken Inn v Yadah

You Might Also Like

/

Comments