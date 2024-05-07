Chibuku Neshamwari 2024 edition launches

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE 2024 edition of the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is set to commence with provincial finals this Saturday, showcasing Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage through traditional dance forms.

In collaboration with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association (ZNTDA), the competitions promise an exhilarating display of talent and cultural pride.

The provincial finals will kick off with a double header on Saturday, taking place in Collen Bawn, Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province and Murehwa Camp and Caravan, Murehwa, Mashonaland East province. The schedule continues with Matabeleland North province hosting its competition on June 1 at New Tavern Beerhall in Victoria Falls. Mashonaland Central province follows suit on June 8 at Club 75 in Guruve, while Masvingo province will hold its finals at Hwiru Beerhall in Gutu on the same day.

Midlands province will host its event in Shurugwi at Vital Lounge on June 15, followed by Harare’s turn on June 22 at PaDziva Camp and Caravan in Dzivarasekwa.

Moving forward, Manicaland province is set to host the dance-off competition on June 29 at Mandel Bar, Watsomba in Mutare, while Mashonaland West province will have its turn on July 6 at Yolanda Bar in Chinhoyi. Bulawayo province will conclude the provincial finals on July 13 at Phekiwe.

The 2024 edition will celebrate culture through traditional dance with the theme “Tamba Tione, Gida Sibone!”

In a statement, Delta Beverages said: “Chibuku Neshamwari will run from 11 May to 27 July 2024. Ten provincial finals will be conducted as a build-up to the national finals, where provincial finalists will compete for the first prize. Winners stand a chance to walk away with monetary prizes at both provincial and national level.”

The group, which will come out tops in the provincial finals will walk away with US$2 500 while the first and second runner ups will receive US$1 500 and US$1 000 respectively. At the national competition, prizes are as follows: First Prize: US$15 000, Second Prize: US$10 000 and Third Prize: US$7 500.

To be part of the competitions, participants are required to register their groups with NACZ and ZNTDA.

Delta Beverages acknowledged that the festival has made meaningful impacts to societies, which has led to its recognition.

“Last year’s celebration marked 60 years and was awarded the Diamond Winner for Best Corporate Event of the Year at the National Exceptional Marketing Awards, hosted by MAZ.

“The Chibuku brand looks forward to an exciting festival this year as it connects with its consumers through culture, dance and heritage,” said Delta Beverages.—@mthabisi_mthire