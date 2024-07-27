Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival 2024 finals underway

Mthabisi Tshuma in Masvingo

The 2024 edition of the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is underway at the Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo, where 10 dance outfits are battling it out to emerge as the top performers.

The competing groups are Bolamba Performing Arts (Matabeleland South), Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Gango (Masvingo), Khaya Arts (Bulawayo), Dzimbahwe Nengoma (Mashonaland Central), Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North), Culture Warriors (Harare), Mkango (Midlands), Dapuraunanzva Arts Ensemble (Manicaland), and Budiriro Arts (Mashonaland West).

The 2024 edition is being held under the theme “Tamba Tione, Gida Sibone!”

Each group is 10 minutes away from potentially winning the top prize of US$15 000, with the second-place group receiving US$10 000 and the third-place winners taking home US$7 500.

Scores of people are at the venue, eager to witness the dance talent showcased by the country’s creatives and the vibrant displays of various cultures from Zimbabwe and nearby countries.

Later on, attendees will enjoy performances by Jah Prayzah, Killer T, and Tocky Vibes at the afterparty.

Entrance is free for all individuals above the age of 18.

The competition, in collaboration with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association, promises an exhilarating display of talent and cultural pride. – @mthabisi_mthire