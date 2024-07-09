Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance festival heads to Masvingo for national finals . . . Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Tocky to headline after-party

Showbiz Reporter

With Bulawayo province preparing to close the 2024 Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival provincial finals this weekend, event organisers have announced that the national finals will be heading to Masvingo province.

The finals, set for July 27, will take place at Mucheke Stadium, where 10 traditional dance groups from the country’s provinces will battle it out for top honours. The prizes are as follows: First Prize: US$15,000, Second Prize: US$10,000, and Third Prize: US$7,500.

Attendees of the finals will be treated to a double dosage of entertainment as Jah Prayzah, Killer T, and Tocky Vibes have been lined up to perform at the after-party. Entrance will be free for all.

The 2024 edition is being held under the theme “Tamba Tione, Gida Sibone!”

The competition, held in collaboration with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association, promises an exhilarating display of talent and cultural pride on the day