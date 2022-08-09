Chibuku Road to Fame back with a bang

Orchestra Zealous band members celebrate their victory with Delta Beverages executives in Tshabalala suburb on Saturday

Raymond Jaravaza, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER a two-year Covid-19 induced absence, the Chibuku Road to Fame competition rolled into the City of Kings on Saturday, scouting for the next big thing on the entertainment scene.

Unpolished acts, from rappers, mbaqanga musicians to amapiano artistes, the Chibuku Road to Fame is on a quest to find another raw talent that will mesmerise the country.

The competition spreads its wings to all the country’s provinces.

In Bulawayo, the Elangeni Beerhall in Tshabalala was the place to be for the budding artistes hoping to win the hearts of the judges.

With US$2 500 to bag, it was anyone’s game to win with all nine acts giving it their all on stage.

Nine acts, all relatively unknown, took to the stage not just for the money but a chance to represent the province in the national finals set for October 1.

Sungura band Orchestra Zealous proved to be the ‘hungrier’ of the lot with a performance that not only caught the attention of the judges but the crowd as well.

For a beerhall tucked in the corner of Tshabalala suburb, Elangeni was filled to the brim, proving just how much Bulawayo has missed the Chibuku Road to Fame for the last two years.

“We borrowed almost all the instruments that we used for our performance today.

“We are based in Ilanda suburb and the group was formed in 2014,” said Leeroy Taruvinga, the band leader.

The prize money will go a long way in assisting the band fulfil a seven-year dream.

“We have over 20 songs that we want to record and release our debut album. Chibuku Road to Fame is a blessing that came at the right time. Part of the prize will be used to record our album and also buy guitars and other equipment,” said Taruvinga.

Everyone was a winner at the Chibuku Road to Fame.

The runners up walked away with US$1 500 while the third placed act took home US$1 000.

The other performers all got US$500. – @RaymondJaravaza