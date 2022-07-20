Chibuku Road to fame is back!

Showbiz Reporter

After a three-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chibuku Road to Fame talent identification competition is back! Bulawayo will pave the way with provincial finals slated for July 30 at KoNjabulo Beer Garden.

The competition, Zimbabwe’s largest grassroots talent identification programme run by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe was last held in 2019.

Masvingo’s Afro-Fusion band, Identity was the last winner. In second position was Chitungwiza’s Jesa (Afro-fusion) with Matabeleland South’s Dengedza Express in third position.

Matabeleland South is set to host its provincial finals on August 27 at Malaxo Beerhall in Beitbridge with Masvingo set to host its finals on September 10 in Triangle. Midlands will have a go on September 17 with the national finals slated for October 1 at a venue yet to be announced.