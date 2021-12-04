Chibuku showdown

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WINNERS of the Chibuku Super Cup final that pits platinum sides, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars to be played at Mandava Stadium tomorrow will join Harare City as the most successful clubs of the tournament that was reintroduced in 2014.

The Chibuku Super Cup, a tournament that headlined yesteryear football calendars, was reintroduced in 2014.

FC Platinum won the 2014 edition, Harare City were crowned champions in 2015 and 2017, with Ngezi Platinum winning the 2016 edition and Triangle United claiming the 2018 crown.

Highlanders became the first traditional football giant to lift the latest version of the competition in 2019 when they edged Ngezi Platinum 1-0.

To achieve the feat of winning two Chibuku Super Cup titles, Harare City made it into four finals, making the most appearances. Harare City have been to the 2014 final (losing 3-1 on penalties to FC Platinum), 2015 when they edged DeMbare 2-1, their 2017 glory (3-1 against defunct How Mine) and when they lost 2-0 to Triangle in 2018.

FC Platinum and Ngezi are both featuring for the third time in the final. The Zvishavane side have been to the 2014 and the 2016 finals. In 2016, they were beaten 3-1 by Ngezi at Baobab.

Ngezi, as earlier stated, were losing finalists of the last edition held in 2019 and won by Bosso.

Ngezi’s goalkeeper Nelson Chadya is the only player from his club who played the entire match when they beat FC Platinum to lift the title.

On the other hand, FC Platinum’s skipper and goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Rodwell Chinyengetere are the surviving members of the team that lost in that final who have been active in this year’s campaign.

Injuries sidelined FC Platinum’s defenders, Gift Bello and Raphael Muduviwa, who also played in the 2016 final, from participating in this year’s edition.

Going into tomorrow’s match, both coaches, FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza and Rodwell Dhlakama believe that the team that will want it more will “sip” Chibuku and take the Super Cup home.

Besides Chadya, Ngezi have veteran Devon Chafa, defender Polite Moyo, ex-national team pair of leftback Qadr Amini and midfielder Denver Mukamba, who is subject to a late fitness test, to bank on.

A new breed of youngsters, Kevin Mangizi, Thando Ngwenya and Panashe Mutimbanyika have been a marvel for FC Platinum on their way to the final.

FC Platinum’s midfielder Brian Banda, who moved from Bosso after helping the Bulawayo giants to the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup glory, is in line for a second consecutive gold medal.

Probable starting 11

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Rahman Kutsanzira, Kevin Mangiza, Lawrence Mhlanga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Innocent Mucheneka, Ransome Pavari, Brian Banda, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Donald Teguru, Thando Ngwenya

Ngezi: Nelson Chadya, Kudzai Chigwida, Qadr Amini, Polite Moyo, Keith Murera, Devon Chafa, Marvelous Mukumba, Valentine Kadonzvo, Bruno Mtigo, Nyasha Chintuli, Nigel Makumbe. – @ZililoR.