Online Reporter

CHIBUKU Super Cup 2023 Draw was done today. below is the full outcome of the draw.

2023 PSL Chibuku Super Cup first-round draw

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs

Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United

Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos

Dynamos v Simba Bhora

Chicken Inn v Green Fuel

FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets

Caps United v Hwange

Herentals v ZPC Kariba