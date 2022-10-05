Chibuku Super Cup final at Emagumeni

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BARBOURFIELDS Stadium will host the final of the Chibuku Super Cup while Mandava Stadium will be the venue for the two semi-finals.

The semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup will take place on 15/16 October and the final on 19 November.

Black Rhinos, Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals and FC Platinum are four teams still in with a chance to win the Chibuku Super Cup. Chiefs defeated Highlanders 1-0 in the quarterfinals at Barbourfields last month in a drama filled encounter, with the only goal of the match scored by Malvin Mkolo who found the target with a header.

Dynamos lost 4-2 on penalties to FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium after the match had concluded 0-0 in normal time.

At Vengere Stadium, Black Rhinos defeated Chicken Inn 9-8 on penalties with the score after 90 minutes being 1-1. Herentals won 2-1 over Manica Diamonds to book a spot in the last four of the country’s most rewarding club competition.

FC Platinum won last year’s Chibuku Super Cup with a 5-3 on penalties win over Ngezi Platinum Stars when the match had concluded 0-0 after extra time at Mandava.

The Chibuku Super Cup is sponsored to the tune of US$375 000 by Delta Beverages.

Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe