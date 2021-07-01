Chibuku Super Cup matches to go ahead under new kick-off times

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Chibuku Super Cup matches are set to continue despite new lockdown regulations after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) indicated

that Zifa in consultation with the Premier Soccer League were working on a revised programme that will see changes in kick-off times.

Chibuku Super Cup games had two kick-off times, 1pm and 3pm, but following a Tuesday order by President Mnangagwa that commerce and business hours be adjusted to between 8am and 3.30pm, while curfew times were also reviewed from 10pm to start at 6.30pm to 6am, the PSL would have found itself on the wrong side of the law for allowing games to start when business are expected to close shop.

“Zifa and PSL in compliance are looking at adjusting kick-off times,” SRC acting director-general Sebastian Garikai told Chronicle Sport.

With Chibuku Super Cup matches ending at 5pm and players and coaches only leaving the stadia about 45 minutes later after media commitments, many would have been caught on the wrong side of the

restrictions.

Wednesday’s match between Yadah and Caps United at the National Sports Stadium that kicked off at 3pm to mark the return of the Chibuku Super Cup.

This afternoon Dynamos take on Herentals at the National Sports Stadium and kick-off is expected to be 1pm.

The rest of the matches resume on Saturday and Sunday.

Chibuku Super Cup fixtures:

Saturday: Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava),

Black Rhinos v Tenax (Sakubva), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields),

Harare City v Caps United (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: FC Platinum v Whawha (Mandava), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields),

Cranborne Bullets v Manica Diamonds (Sakubva), Herentals v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Yadah (National Sports Stadium)