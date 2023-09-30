Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals: High stakes and exciting battles await

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BY 5pm on Sunday, only four teams will remain in contention to lift the Chibuku Super Cup silverware. With just four spots in the semi-final of Zimbabwe’s premier knockout competition, the remaining eight teams will have all to play for in the quarterfinals which get underway this afternoon.

The current crop of clubs remaining tells the tales of very different scenarios. Saturday Chronicle Picks out some of the key storylines ahead of the quarterfinals.

Battle for Redemption as Bosso date CAPS United

It’s a big game by the largest of proportions. These are two giants of Zimbabwean football. Their meetings have always seen beautiful football on display.

However, the two sides face each other on Sunday at the back of poor league runs. CAPS United are the worst. The Green Machine are on a nine-game winless streak and are fresh from a Harare derby defeat at the hands of Dynamos.

Highlanders on the other hand have only won once in their last five games. Looking at that form guide it’s anyone’s game for the taking. Highlanders’ midfielder Melikhaya Ncube is confident of victory.

“We want to play like a money game so we can get a win. Our fans have been very supportive and we want to make sure we win the game for them,” said Ncube.

Will DeMbare Get Revenge At Mandava?

FC Platinum knocked Dynamos out of last year’s competition courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout victory at the same stage of the competition. Prior to that, they had squared off in this competition in 2015 when Dynamos won 7-6 on penalties in a closely contested quarterfinal. Fate will have them meet again in 2021.

The platinum miners won the tie 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium. Dynamos will fancy their chances against an FC Platinum side which is somewhat struggling this season. Both sides have two players each out for the big clash. Donald Mudadi and Tanaka Shandirwa of Dynamos and the FC Platinum duo Brian Banda and Walter Musona are all out on national duty.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe is also with the national team meaning Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe will take charge of Dynamos

“FC Platinum also has two players who are on national duty, but the unfortunate part on our side is that those two are our two key players. Mudadi being the club’s top goal scorer, a reliable goal-getter, and our playmaker. The others who will be given a chance should step up to the plate and show what they are made of,” said Chigowe.

Herentals Want Another Dance In The Final

Initially, the game was scheduled for Mandava Stadium before a late venue change to the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Mandava would have served more as a neutral venue as both sides would have travelled but that will not be the case.

With Ngezi Platinum enjoying a good league run and in line to win their first-ever league title, Herentals will have to bring their A game for this clash. Herentals lost to Bulawayo Chiefs in last year’s final and surely know the demands of a cup competition.

They have all the pedigree to cause an upset just as they did last season when they knocked out FC Platinum in the semi-finals of the competition.

Herentals coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziwa is optimistic of victory.

“So far so good. The mood in the camp is good. I think reaching the final last year is driving us. Davison Marowa and Tinotenda Benza will miss this one because of national duties. However, l am happy it is an opportunity for others. We have good depth and balance,” said Mutiwekuziwa.

Will Gamecocks Have Rhinos from Lunch?

For Chicken Inn, this will present an opportunity for them to avenge last season’s exit from the competition at the hands of Black Rhinos. Chicken Inn will get the ball rolling in the quarterfinals when they face off at Luveve at 1 p.m. Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore is wary of the Rhino’s threat.

“It’s going to be a tricky affair. Black Rhinos have not been doing well in the league but they have been playing good football. We cannot afford to relax. In a cup game what matters at the end of the day is to win, which is what we want to do,” said Matore.

Chibuku Super Cup fixtures

Tomorrow

Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve, 1pm), FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava, 3pm)

Sunday

Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium, 1pm), Highlanders v Caps United (Barbourfields, 3pm) — @innocentskizoe