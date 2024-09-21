Chibuku Super Cup quarters on

Online Reporter

THE 2024 Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals kick off in a few minutes at three venues this afternoon.

Ngezi Platinum kick off their campaign against Caps United at Baobab Stadium at Ngezi.

The second match pits Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

One match is lined up for tomorrow with Simbas Bhora playing host to Highlanders at Wadzanai Stadium with the Bulawayo team given no chance to redeem themselves.

The fourth quarter-final is set for this week featuring Dynamos and Yadah. It was postponed to allow Dynamos to complete its final qualifying round match against Orapa United in Francistown tomorrow.

Ngezi Platinum who have won the tournament once in 2016 and reached three other cup finals will bank on home advantage. They have a decent squad led by reigning Soccer Star of the Year Qadr Amin, Nelson Chadya a former Goalkeeper of the Year and boast of senior national team coach Takesure Chiragwi.

Caps United have veterans in all departments all hungry for their last bite of the cherry and some not even guaranteed of a contract extension. They are all eager to win something for the green side of Harare. Rodwell Chinyengetere, top goalscorer William Manondo and Bruce Kangwa are among the key players expected to sparkle if the pendulum is to swing the Harare side’s way.

In Mutare in a battle of the miners, Manica Diamonds should not expect an easy stroll on the field.

