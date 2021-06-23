Chibuku Super Cup returns

Harare Bureau

THE Sports Commission have partially lifted the domestic football ban and granted permission for the completion of the Chibuku Super Cup.

In recent days, players and coaches have been singing one song, pleading with authorities to let the country’s flagship knockout tournament to be completed.

And, the latest position, taken by authorities, will come as a major relief, to most of them.

All local sports activities were banned, a week ago, throwing the top-flight league, into disarray.

The Premiership had just completed the first round, of their Chibuku Super cup matches, which were being played at four centres, across the country.

Harare’s National Sports Stadium, Bulawayo’s Barbourfields, Sakubva in Mutare and Mandava, in Zvishavane, were the venues hosting the tournament.

With the players, and officials, taking part in the tournament being tested, and most of them having been vaccinated, there were pleas for the tournament, to be granted a reprieve.

And, yesterday, the Premiership clubs’ prayers were answered when the Sports Commission reviewed their decision, and allowed the 18 clubs, to resume the tournament.

However, the regulator made it clear that sporting activities remain banned, except for sporting codes, cleared for specific purposes.

The Chibuku Super Cup tournament was cleared, together with a couple of other associations, who have upcoming international matches.

This include Zifa, who have been allowed to send the Warriors to participate at the Cosafa Cup, early next month, in South Africa.

A number of players, who are playing in the Chibuku Super Cup, will form part of the squad, which will play at the regional tournament, at the Nelson Mandela Bay from July 7 to 18.

The Sports Commission also gave the greenlight to a number of associations, who have international competitions, lined up for this month and next month.

However, it is the return of the Chibuku Super Cup matches, which will excite football fans.

“The Sports Commission is pleased to inform the public that nine sports codes have been granted an exemption, to resume specific activities, in order to fulfil critical international and domestic tournaments,’’ the SRC said in a statement.

“The relevant national sporting associations are being informed in writing by the SRC.

“These approvals included fixtures related to national teams, from the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and the Zimbabwe Cricket.

“ZIFA has also been granted authority to resume the Chibuku Super Cup League games, and to undertake training camps for the national football teams, in preparation for their participation in the COSAFA Cup in July.”

There were specific tournaments, which were given the go-ahead, for the ZRU, Zimbabwe Cricket and the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe.

1 (a)Zimbabwe Rugby Union officials travel to Kenya, Uganda and Ivory Coast to officiate matches from the 24th of June to 19th July.

(b)Zimbabwe 15s Rugby (Sables) team to travel to (i) Portugal for international friendly matches on the 28th June to 3rd July 2021. (ii) Tunisia for Rugby Africa Cup qualifying tournament from the 8th July to 19th July.

(c) Zimbabwe 15s Rugby (Sables women’s) team to travel to Uganda for international test matches against Uganda from the 14th to 18th of July 2021.

2. Zimbabwe Cricket

(a) Bangladesh men’s cricket team tour of Zimbabwe to proceed, as originally scheduled, from the 7th to 27th July 2021.

(b) Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team to play in a quadrangular cricket tournament in South Africa from 5th to 26th of July.

3. Zimbabwe Shooting Federation

(a) Zimbabwe Shootists to travel and participate in the Africa Level IV Handgun Championships, which will take place at the Frontier Shooting Range, Stilfontein, South Africa from the 9th to 12th of July 2021.

4. National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe

(a) Zimbabwe men’s and women’s relay teams to participate in the International Relay tournament to be held in Lagos, Nigeria from 18 to 1 June 2021.

5. Zimbabwe Aquatic Union

(a) The Bulawayo swimming team to travel and participate in the PEA Winter Gala Port Elizabeth, South Africa scheduled for 9 to 11 July.

6. Zimbabwe Golf Association

“(a) Hellenic Academy Golf team to travel and participate in the Sun City Golf tournament in South Africa from 19 to 25 July.

7. Zimbabwe National Bass Federation

(a) Host the 2021 Regional V Bass tournament from the 24th July to 30th July.

8. Zimbabwe Volleyball Association

(a) Zimbabwe beach volleyball referees to officiate in the Confederation of African beach volleyball tournament from 19 to 28 June in Morocco,” read the statement.