Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals double header at Mandava Stadium

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZVISHAVANE’S Mandava Stadium will play host to the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals double header on Sunday, October 16.

The first match between Black Rhinos and Bulawayo Chiefs kicks off at 13:00, with defending champions FC Platinum and Herentals locking horns in the second game whose kick off is 15:30.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

The winners of the two semi-finals will proceed to the final that will be played at Barbourfields Stadium on November 19.

On their way to the last four, defending champions FC Platinum beat Tenax 2-0 in the first round and went on to knock out Dynamos 4-2 on penalties at the National Sports Stadium after the match had ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Herentals started off with a 2-0 first round win away at Ngezi Platinum Stars and then hit Manica Diamonds 2-1 in the quarterfinals, while Black Rhinos edged Caps United 1-0 on the first day and needed a penalty shootouts win against Chicken Inn in the last round. Chipembere defeated the Gamecocks 9-8 on penalties with the score after 90 minutes being 1-1.

Chiefs won the first round and the quarterfinals by identical 1-0 score lines against ZPC Kariba and Highlanders.

