Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals draw today

Herentals became the first team to book a spot in the semis when they beat Manica Diamonds 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

THE draw for the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals will be conducted at the National Sports Stadium today at the conclusion of the quarterfinal fixtures.

Dynamos face defending champions FC Platinum in a last eight fixture at the National Sports Stadium and the remaining teams will be thrown into the hat to determine who faces who in the last four.

“Kindly be advised that the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final draw will be conducted at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 18 September 2022 immediately after the match,’’ announced the Premier Soccer League on Saturday.

Those not at the stadium can follow the proceedings of the draw on Zimbabwe Television

Network Dstv channel 294 soon after the clash between DeMbare and Pure Platinum Play.

“Please note that those who cannot be at the stadium in person can follow the draw live on ZTN Prime Dstv Channel 294 immediately after the match,” further stated the PSL.

The semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup will take place on 15/16 October and the final on 19 November.

Herentals College became the first team to book their sport in the last four of the country’s most rewarding club competition when they overpowered Manica Diamonds 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium.

Dynamos, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos, FC Platinum and Highlanders are the teams still looking to secure their spots in the last four.

