Chibuku Super Quarter final venues out

THE Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final venues have been announced amid revelations that the four matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday this coming weekend.

On Saturday, Luveve Stadium will be the venue for the quarter-final tie between Chicken Inn and army side Black Rhinos.

Genesis Mangombe coached Dynamos will make the trip to Zvishavane to meet four-time league champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

On Sunday, Highlanders will entertain inconsistent CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium.

Herentals will square it off against red-hot Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava Stadium.

The Chibuku Super Cup is the country’s most prestigious knockout tournament.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarter final fixtures

Saturday Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava Stadium)

Sunday

Herentals College v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava Stadium), Highlanders v CAPS United (Barbourfields Stadium)-@FungaiMuderere