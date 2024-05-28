Chicken Hut Kwekwe sets July deadline to complete renovations, re-open business

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

FAST-Foods outlet, Chicken Hut, is set to re-open its Kwekwe branch in July after closing shop in March to pave the way for renovations, which will see the shop going largely digital.

“The shop has been closed since March to allow for renovations to take place but we are glad to inform our clients that we are reopening this July after the completion of the renovations,” spokesperson Ms Thando Dube said.

“We had slight delays after our manager, Josh Munyika abruptly resigned and it stalled our progress. Otherwise we could have completed the renovations.

“We are, however, glad to be back in Kwekwe and it also comes at a time when we are changing our culture from that of service to focus more on customer happiness.

“We aim to use our brand to inspire hope and showcase that beauty of this country and its people,” said Ms Dube.

The company is on an expansion drive where and aims at opening new branches in other cities and towns. It already has footprint in Bulawayo, Harare and Gweru among other towns.