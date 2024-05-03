Chicken Inn, DeMbare suffer heavy blows ahead of clash

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CHICKEN INN head coach Joey Antipas has bemoaned a development that will see them play against Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 10 potential thriller set for tomorrow at Barbourfields Stadium without their dependable duo of Brighton Makopa and Danny Phiri.

Antipas revealed that Makopa has been ruled out of the game owing to a toe injury.

Seasoned Phiri, a Gamecocks former captain who rejoined the club early this year, will sit it out as part of his two-game suspension.

Last weekend, Phiri, a former Warriors skipper, was shown a straight red when the Simbisa Brand sponsored outfit fell 2-1 at the hands of Yadah Stars.

“Brighton Makopa is out of this match. He has a wound on one of his toes. We will also miss the services of Deco (Danny Phiri) due to suspension after he got a red card in our last match. It’s a big blow for us but we are a team of many gifted players and I believe that those who will be selected will do the job for us. It only needs a 100 percent commitment from all of us to beat Dynamos,” said Antipas.

Makopa already has two goals under his belt.

With Makopa out, Chicken Inn will again bank on hard running Brian Muza, Michael Charamba, towering Malvin Hwata and veteran Clive Augusto for goals.

The duo of Muza and Charamba seems to be on the verge of rediscovering their scoring boots and the DeMbare backline will certainly be poised for a torrid time in their bid to contain the two pacey and skilful forwards who also have the ability to create chances for their teammates.

Brendon Rendo will also be expected to rise to the occasion in the middle of the park together with creative George Majika, Brendon Mpofu, combative Joseph Tulani and Genius Mutungamiri among others.

Last weekend, Rendo, who will be facing the team he supported as a kid, scored his first goal in Gamecocks’ colours albeit on a losing note to Yadah Stars.

DeMbare may be without Frank Makarati and livewire Tanaka Shandirwa. It was disclosed at the team’s presser that both are nursing injuries and most likely to miss the tie.

There is Emmanule Paga, returnee Elton Chikona and Martin Mapisa to count on in this most likely to be exciting duel between former champions.

Chicken Inn are on position four with 15 points, three adrift from pacesetters Highlanders.

DeMbare are on number 11 with 10 points.

However, the Glamour Boys await the judgement of their abandoned match against new boys Chegutu Pirates which was abandoned after fans invaded the pitch in protest of the referee’s decision.

Dynamos had been awarded a goal by the referee in additional time to go one-nil up.

For their game against Chicken Inn, Dynamos will be without the services of their influential captain Emmanuel Jalai who is on a one-game suspension after picking three yellow cards.

He got his first caution on March 16 during their game against Hwange.

Jalai was shown his second and third yellow cards during their matches against Yadah Stars and Ngezi Platinum Stars respectively.

Also set to sit it out for their respective clubs’ Matchday 10 fixtures are Tichaona Chipunza (Simba Bhora), Reuben Machaya (Chegutu Pirates) and Blessing Kagudu (Bikita Minerals) as they have also accumulated three yellow cards.

Bikita Minerals will tomorrow take on TelOne at Sakubva Stadium while Simba Bhora do battle with Chegutu Pirates at Baobab Stadium.

Unpredictable newboys Arenel Movers will on Sunday entertain city rivals Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

This will be the first league meeting between the two teams. The Sweets Boys are winless in their last two games ahead of the much anticipated derby tie.

Matchday 10 Fixtures

Saturday

BikitaMinerals v TelOne (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab),Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Fc Platinum v Greenfuel (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga).

Sunday

Chegutu Pirates v Simba Bhora (Baobab), Caps United v Hwange (Rufaro), Arenel Movers vHighlanders (Barbourfields)