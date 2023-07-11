Chicken Inn Division Two Side Aim Division One Promotion

Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC developmental side which competes in the Bulawayo Province Division Two is eyeing promotion to Division One after a strong start.

With the season having been on a one-week mid-season break, the Gamecocks developmental side will hope that they replicate their fine form of the first stanza going to the second half.

They sit on top of the table with 35 points, four points away from second placed Black Boots, with both teams having played 15 matches.

They won their previous match before the break convincingly, beating Khami 2-0 away from home.

One of their top players Michael Ndlovu said the team is aiming for promotion but there is still a long way to go.

“Yes we are aiming for promotion and we have started the season well but we cannot relax. A lot of good teams are chasing us and there are a lot of games to be played. We are not perfect, this is why you can see that we have also lost a couple of matches,” said Ndlovu.

The team which not only aims to gain promotion, also aims to produce players who play similar to their first team, which is evidenced by Arthur Chinda who was promoted to the first team from the juniors, via the Division Two side.

They also have a former first team player as a coach, in Guide Goddard, therefore the intention of producing typical Chicken Inn players is guaranteed.

They play host to prison side Khami FC this weekend at Desert Stadium in Njube, as they continue with their attempt to march into Division One football.

Second positioned Black Boots, who beat Bhekeni Celtics 3-2 at home, will need nothing less than a fine performance if they are to match this result when they travel to Ntabazinduna to play Celtics again.

Weekend Fixtures:

Zebra Revolution vs FMSA Umguza, LSU vs East Rovers, Chicken Inn vs Khami, Bulawayo Chiefs vs Herentals, Bulawayo City vs Crusaders, NUST vs Njube Spurs, Bhekeni Celtics vs Black Boots, Bantu Leopards vs Toronto