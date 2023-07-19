Chicken Inn Division Two Side Crash

Gerald Sibanda

CHICKEN Inn FC have started their second round campaign of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Zifa Division Two league with a loss to Khami Prison.

They lost the match 2-1 and this means that they have allowed other chasing teams to catch up with them.

Previously Chicken Inn had lost two matches.

They have 35 points and are now one point ahead of second placed Blackboots of Unit Fairbridge who have 34 points.

The defeat might have come as a surprise to Guide Goddard’s side, who have previously won the fixture 2-0 away from home.

Zebra Revolution also took advantage of the situation as they won 2-1 against 10th placed FMSA Umguza.

They sit on third place with 33 points and are well in the run for the championship and promotional places.

The top four is rounded up by NUST FC, their coach Lawson Nkomo defeated his former paymasters Njube Spurs 3-1.

Weekend Results:

Chicken Inn 1-2 Khami United, Zebra Revolution 2-1 FMSA Umguza, LSU 1-3 East Rovers, Bulawayo Chiefs 3-2 Herentals, Bulawayo City 1-1 Crusaders, Nust 3-1 Njube Spurs, Bhekeni Celtics 0-1 Black Boots, Bantu Leopards 0-2 Toronto