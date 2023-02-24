Chicken Inn donates to Mtshede Primary School

24 Feb, 2023 - 16:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Chicken Inn donates to Mtshede Primary School

The Chronicle

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

HAVING had their junior teams establish base at Mtshede Primary School in Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Njube Chicken Inn Football Club on Friday decided to donate 114 one piecer boxes of chicken and the same number of soft drinks to the academic institution’s pupils that were taking part in an inter schools athletics competition at White City Stadium.

Besides Mtshede, the athletics meet featured Helemu Primary, Nduba Primary, Nyamande Primary, Ingubo Primary and Pelandaba based Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Primary.

The donation was handed over to the school’s Teacher in Charge (TIC) Ketiwe Chitsanzara and School Development Committee chairperson Nkosizile Khumalo by Gamecocks chairman Juta Tshuma at a function that was held in the city centre.

Tshuma said: “First and foremost, it’s a way of giving back to the community. We should also remember that our junior teams train at Mtshede Primary. So, it’s a kind of a partnership that we have with Mtshede Primary and the donation was a thank you gesture as they have provided a home to our junior teams.”

An overjoyed Chitsanzara said they were grateful to the former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions for their helping hand.

“As a school we are very happy for such a gesture which makes our learners compete with vigour. We say thank you so much to Chicken Inn. This is a very big donation to us and it means a lot to us,’ said  Chitsanzara

One of the notable players that has come through the Gamecocks junior team ranks is Warriors left back Divine Lunga who does duty for South Africa’s DStv Premiership side Golden Arrows.

Lunga briefly turned out for Pretoria based Super Diski giants Mamelodi Sundowns. – @FungaiMuderere

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting