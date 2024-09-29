Chicken Inn edge Bulawayo Chiefs

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium – [email protected]

Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

TWO second half goals from Malvin Hwata and Joseph Tulani were all the inspiration that Chicken Inn needed to collect maximum points against Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Hwata was a second half substitute replacing Genious Mutungamiri and 15 minutes after coming in, he fired the Gamecoks into the lead.

Tulani put the icing on the cake with five minutes left of regulation time to hand the home side the much needed three points.

Hwata calmly finished a pass from striker Brian Muza inside the box while Tulani tapped in home from close range.

With the goals coming in late in the second half, it was a poor start to the game with none of the two sides creating any clear cut chance.

It was Amakhosi who tried to threaten first.

In the ninth minute, Benjamin Addotey unleaded a brilliant volley from inside the box, which, however, went wide off target.

With none of the two sides creating any clear cut chances, in the 26th minute Brian Muza tried to dribble past the Chiefs defense but was intercepted.

Moments later, Michael Charamba pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box. The speedy winger tried to square the ball to Muza but his pass was poor and Amakhosi took possession.

Just after the half hour mark, Chicken Inn continued with their quest for the opener but Miguel Feldman’s shot from inside the box was easily dealt with by Prince Phiri in goals for Chiefs.

Amakhosi would then break on a counter attack with Spencer Sikhosana making a brilliant solo run into the box. His shot was, however, saved Donovan Bernard.

At the stroke of half time, a loose ball fell onto Courage Mabhena’s path outside the box but his shot went over the bar.

At the start of the second half, Chicken Inn failed to capitalise on a counter attack.

Just after taking the lead, Michael Charamba had a brilliant run. However, with Hwata on the other side unmarked, Charamba decided to go for goal but shot off target.

In the 75th minute, Kudzai Dzingwe came close to doubling the Gamecocks’ lead but his shot from inside the box was deflected for a corner kick.

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

Donovan Bernard (gk), Michael Charamba, Itai Mabunu, Miguel Feldman (George Majika, 65mins), Kudzai Dzingwe, Irvine Mukombwe (Danny Phiri, 65mins), Genious Mutungamiri (Malvin Hwata, 46mins), Joseph Tulani, Brian Muza (Craig Ndlovu, 89mins), Lincoln Mangaira, Xolani Ndlovu.

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Prince Phiri (gk), Spencer Sikhosana (Reason Sibanda, 46mins), Courage Mabhena (Leroy Ndlovu, 80mins), Blessing Munkuli (Ciphas Musikavanhu, 46mins), Benjamin Addotey, Bukhosi Sibanda (Wessly Svinurayi, 68mins), Emmanuel Chikwende, Lucky Ndela, Joe Nyabinde, Godfrey Muchenje (Nkosilathi Ncube, 68mins), Robert Kwaramba.