Chicken Inn edge Dynamos

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos………. 0

Chicken Inn…… 0 (1)

GIANTS Dynamos had another bad day in the office after they fell to visiting Chicken Inn in a rescheduled Casyle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro on Sunday afternoon.

Defender Xolani Ndlovu scored a 71st minute freekick to hand the visitors maximum points.

Dynamos, who last week lost 1-2 to bitter rivals CAPS United at the same venue, remained ninth on the log standings with 38 points while Chicken Inn moved one place up to sixth on 42 points.

Teams:

Dynamos: PrinceTafiremutsa, Donald Dzvinyai (T. Magwaza, 57th min), Nomore Chinyerere, Frank Makarati, Kelvin Moyo, Temptation Chiwunga, Valentine Kadonzvo, Tanaka Shandirwa (A. Musiyiwa, 85th min), Emmanuel Ziocha, Donald Mudadi, Issa Sadiki (E. Chikona, 71st min)