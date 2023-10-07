Chicken Inn FC, Manica Diamonds draw

Nkosilathi Sibanda,Sports Writer

CHICKEN Inn FC were forced to settle for a one all draw against visiting Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Luveve this afternoon.

Two penalty kicks in both halves of the game were all it took for the two teams to share the spoils.

It was the visiting Manica Diamonds who broke the deadlock in the 38th minute through Ralph Kawondera from the spot before Michael Charamba leveled matters in the 53rd minute off the spotkick as well.

Chicken Inn could have opened the scoring in the first minute of the match, when striker Brian Muza’s low effort shot on target was punched back into play by an alert Tedius Baye, the Manica Diamonds goalkeeper.

Three minutes later, midfielder Richard Hachiro came close with a long range shot, that was tipped over by Baye again.

Baye for the better part of the match, was the busier of the two goalkeepers. Chicken Inn had as many chances but Baye and the Manica Diamonds hard defence line of Kelvin Gwao and Farai Banda worked well to thwart all attempts.

Feeling the heat, Manica Diamonds made a double substitution in the 28th minute when they brought in Tawanda Macheke for Gerald Bero and Lawrence Masibhera for Kelvin Gwao.

That substitution changed the complexion of the game as Manica Diamonds were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute.

Ralph Kawondera took it and scored.

Moments later, Chicken Inn again fumbled a chance to level matters as Malvin Hwata’s effort in front of goal was saved by the Manica Diamonds shot stopper.

At the resumption of the second half, Kawondera skied his long shot at goal, as the home side looked for a goal. Michael Charamba, who had a good day on the field moved with intent at the centre of the park but, his speculative effort was well saved by Baye.

The Gamecocks were to respond on the scoresheet when they got a penalty in the 53rd minute. This was after Muza’s effort was blocked by Tawanda Chisi with both hands and referee Mhaka Magare did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Charamba stepped up to the challenge and made no mistake to level the scores.

Teams:

Chicken Inn

B Donovan, M Hwata (Moyo 68′), M Charamba (Malajila 90′), M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, G Mutungamiri (Kutinyu 68′), N Ketala, D Jaricha, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, B Muza.

Manica Diamonds

T Baye, K Gwao (Masibhera 28′), F Banda, T Chisi, T Mavhunga, R Kawondera (Rupande 63′), B Amidu, L Chakoroma (Takunda 76′), B Chikwenya, G Bero( Macheke 28′) , F Binzi.(Tapera 76′)

