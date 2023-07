Brandon Moyo, Online Writer

Chicken Inn FC is playing against Dynamos FC today at Barbourfields Stadium today in a Castle Lager PSL match. This is how the two teams line up.

Line Ups

Chicken Inn FC:

D Bernard(gk), M Hwata, X Ndlovu, M Bhebhe, G Majika, A Chinda, C Dzingai, D Jaricha, S Mhlanga, T Kutinyu, M Charamba

Dynamos FC:

P Tafiremutsa (gk), S Nyahwa, K Moyo, E Moyo, D Mukamba, D Dzvinyai, E Jalai, E Chikona, A Musiiwa, K Madera, T Shandirwa