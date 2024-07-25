Chicken Inn floor FC Platinum

Fungai Muderere at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 2 FC Platinum 0

TWO brilliant second half goals by Mpumelelo Bhebhe and Genius Mutungamiri were all that Chicken Inn needed to beat visting FC Platinum in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Luveve Stadium.

After both teams had gone to breather tied nil all, in the second stanza Bhebhe rose airborne to nod home an inviting cross by Michael Charamba in the 67th minute.

Bhebhe recently retraced to Gamecocks after a brief stint outside the country.

Substitute Mutungamiri, who was introduced for George Majika in the 79th minute, killed the match as contest after getting to the end of another Charamba intelligent feed.

It was Gamecocks’ first win over FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium.

Courtesy of the positive result, Joey Antipas’ men, who will travel to face ZPC Kariba on Sunday, are now on 30 points after winning seven, drawing nine and losing four times.

FC Platinum who had ineffective Devine Mhindira, Jarison Selemani and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya to blame, remained on 39 points.

Pure Platinum Play have won 11, played six stalemates and lost twice.

In their next fixture, Norman Mapeza’s charges will take on Herentals at Mandava Stadium.

Teams

Chicken Inn D Bernard, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, B Makopa (Nyamutsaka 90mins), B Muza, G Majika (Mutungamiri 79mins), D Phiri (Rendo 75 mins) J Thulani, A Chinda, I Mabunu

FC Platinum

D Bizabani, L Mhlanga, M Ndlovu, A Chirinda, D Mhindirira, P Shoko, P Matimbanyoka, J Selemani (Bhebhe 72 mins) , T Ngwenya (Muvirimi 72mins) R Pavari, D Marowa