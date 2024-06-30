Chicken Inn, Herentals draw

Nkosilathi Sibanda at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 0-0 Herentals

CHICKEN Inn and Herentals settled for a goalless draw in a drab Castle Lager Premiership match at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Herentals go back home a satisfied lot, earning a point while Chicken Inn’ woes mounted, going for a long stretch without a win.

Right from the first whistle, both teams struggled to find the net out of as many chances created throughout the match.

In the opening six minutes, Chicken Inn’s Michael Charamba failed to connect a pass at the edge of the box, in what was an embarrassment of a miss. The Gamecocks were awarded a free kick after Lincoln Mangaira was felled at the edge of the box, and Majika was to take it, only to sky his effort. At 23 minutes,.Xolani Ndlovu flighted a cross that bounced off Herentals defender Joseph Chitavira’ boots, who by all standards made for good day in rear guard.

Herentals had the first corner at 24 minutes. A moment later, Chicken Inn failed to capitalise another goal opportunity as Brighton Makopa let out a shot that went over bar, off an impressive pass by George Majika.

Soon after the start of the second half, it was pound for pound in the midfield. Herentals were the first to sound warning shot in attempts for goal, Clemence Zimondi missing a glorious chance to put the Students ahead as he chose to kick the ball wide in open space. Innocent Benza was choked by the home side’s defensive line of Ndlovu, Itai Mabunu and Dominic Jachira. The Herentals attack kept shifting the ball to the flanks, winning corner kick but failing to position well on target. Goal keepers from both ends had less pressure on the day.

As the match reached the last quarter, tension were high and the search the elusive openers continued. Chicken Inn’s Mangira was to be red carded in the 85th minute after he had fouled Erick Dambo.

Referee Mhaka Magare didn’t hesitate to send him to the dressing room. With all the substitutes that came in, the teams still found it hard to put in a clear intention for a win.

The handful of spectators left Luveve Stadium having watched a match that was far short of entertaining.

Teams

Chicken Inn:

Donovan Bernard (gk), Michael Charamba, Lincoln Mangaira, Brighton Makopa (Alpha Tinotenda 89′) Dominic Jachira ( Brendon Rendo 79′) , George Majika (Genious Mutungamiri 79′)Brian Muza, (Innocent Muchaneka 87′) Tulani Joseph, Kumbirai Chinda, Poland Ndlovu, Itai Mabunu

Herentals:

Takudzwa Chikosi (gk), William Kapumha, Zibusiso Ruguchu, Joseph Chitavira, Tinashe Mupumha, Blessing Phiri, Peter Chota (Erick Dambo 46′) Ryan Kanavheti ( Ali Maliselo 46′), Tinotenda Benza, Innocent Benza (Archmore Majarira 46′) Milton Chimedza (Leon Dhaka)

