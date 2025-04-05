Chicken Inn, Herentals tied nil all at halftime

Fungai Muderere at Luveve Stadium

CHICKEN Inn and Herentals are tied nil all at halftime in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match that is being played at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Gamecocks have been dominating the exchanges in the first stanza.

In the 24th minute, Chicken Inn’s Brian Muza’s close range effort missed the target by a whisker.

Muza had got on the end of a George Majika feed.

Two minutes later, the Students watched in disbelief when Tinotenda Benza’s long range effort went over the bar.

In the 35th minute, Chicken Inn had a penalty appeal turned down after Muza appeared to have brought down by Herentals defender Tinanshe Mupumha.