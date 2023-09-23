Chicken Inn in another draw

Fungai Muderere at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 1-1 Triangle United

CHICKEN Inn were once again held to a stalemate at home as they shared the spoils with visiting Triangle United FC after the game ended 1-1.

The Gamecocks came from behind through Genius Mutungamiri to salvage a point from the game.

Triangle had gone in front through a Never Rauzhi goal in the first half. His goal was cancelled by Mutungamiri with just 11minutes left of regulation time.

In the first half, Triangle looked the better of the two sides, using long balls something which paid dividends in the 26th minute.

Rauzhi put the visitors in front through a headed effort from inside the 18-yard-box. Triangle tried to double their lead but it never happened and for the Gamecocks, the equaliser took too long to come as several chances were not utilized.

Going to the half time break trailing 1-0, Chicken Inn needed something special in front of goal and it came through the in-form Mutungamiri.

After a brilliant run from Michael Charamba into the box, Mutungamiri was found on the near post and he cooly slotted home, through a deflected shot.

Mutungamiri’s goal was the last real chance for the home side and both teams had to settle for a draw.

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

D Bernard, M Hwata, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, G Mutungamiri, , D Lunga, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, G Malajila

Triangle United

R Nyasoka, J Mukombwe, W Makuva, R Kwaramba,E Mafirenyika, C Musimwa J Nyabundie, R Madamombe, W Mensa, N Rauzhi