Chicken Inn livid, demand answers from Zifa

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LIVID Chicken Inn FC have made damning allegations that midfielder Tichaona Chipunza was fraudulently cleared to join Nkana of Zambia, as they were not consulted about the issuing of an international transfer clearance (ITC).

Tawengwa Hara, the Chicken Inn secretary, said they were shocked to read in the press that Chipunza had been cleared when his club had notified Zifa and the Football Association of Zambia that there were “some contractual issues” that needed to be attended to.

“As a club we don’t even know how Chipunza was cleared. What we want to know is how he was cleared when we had written a letter to Zifa’s TMS (transfer matching system) manager Timothy Mazhindu alerting him not to clear the player and he acknowledged receipt of the letter? We also alerted FAZ, but now we’re reading in the press that our player has been cleared; this is a clear case of fraud,” said Hara.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said he will comment after being briefed by the TMS manager.

“I’m not aware of Chipunza’s issue, I’ll have to check with the office. Try me later,” said Gwesela.

On Monday, Chipunza’s manager told H-Metro that Chipunza has been cleared and is set to make his debut for the Kitwe-based side after the international break.

“We managed to secure the ITC for Chipunza and he is now cleared to play for his new team as you are aware that he had already signed.

Of course there were some issues with his former club, but we approached them and it came out his contract with them had expired. All the stakeholders involved cooperated and helped, including the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

“It’s unfortunate that he had to wait a bit for the clearance, but it’s finally here. He has been training with them since last week and he is settling in well,” said Nhando.

Chipunza signed a one-year deal with Nkana last week as free agent, but his move had been stalled after Chicken Inn stood in the way, arguing that he was still their player.

Chipunza’s contract with the Gamecocks expired at the end of 2020, but since there was no football in Zimbabwe last year, Zifa, said there was room for negotiations for contracts that were due to end last year to overlap into 2021. – @ZililoR