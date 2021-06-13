Chicken Inn midfielder recovers from knee-strain

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn midfielder Sipho Ndlovu has recovered from a nagging knee injury, which resulted in him being deregistered for the Chibuku Super Cup.

The 26-year-old central midfielder started light training last week after missing preseason because of the injury.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said they are relieved that scan results of the player’s knee showed that he didn’t need an operation, which would have kept him out of action for a long period.

“Sipho had a knee problem, which I think developed last year because in 2019 he was fine and so was he when we briefly trained last year. The scan results suggests that he is okay and there is no need for a serious operation. What he just needs is to build up his muscles and we’re happy that he started light training last week. He is one of the players we will register when the July 1 window opens,” said Antipas – @ZililoR