Chicken Inn part ways with Matore, Tawarechera

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

JOEY Antipas has bounced back as Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Chicken Inn head coach.

The club has reportedly parted ways with head coach Prince Matore and his assistant Farai Tawarechera.

Sources within the Gamecocks corridors said the duo, who assumed their respective roles at the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit early this year, was sacked owing to a string of poor results that were posted by the former league champions in the just concluded season.

Word has it that the club’s former head coach Joey Antipas, who was now the team’s technical director is set to bounce back at the Gamecocks dugout with other assistants.

More Details To Follow