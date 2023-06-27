Chicken Inn predicts tough game against champions

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

TITLE chasing Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore has described his team’s weekend clash with reigning champions FC Platinum as “tough” since the Zvishavane side has rediscovered its form.

FC Platinum will play host to Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Having been runners-up to FC Platinum in 2019 and last season, Chicken Inn who are third on the table tied on 21 points with the champions after 12 games, are among title favourites.

Matore, whose side failed to beat FC Platinum last season, losing 2-1 in the first leg before being clobbered 3-0 at home knows that it will take something special to get maximum points in Zvishavane.

Chicken Inn’s last win against FC Platinum was in the second leg of 2019 season when they registered a 2-1 win.

“They are at home. This is a tough game because we’re playing perennial champions. They’re doing well, they’ve picked up form having had a slow start just like us and I think this is going to be a real test for both teams. An exciting, yet tough game I hope we’re going to have,” said Matore.

Experienced former Young Warriors goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, fringe national team left back Xolani Ndlovu, attacking midfielder Michael Charamba on four goals, the trio of Brian Muza, Tafadzwa Kutinyu and Marlvin Whata who have two goals each are expected to be key for Chicken Inn in Zvishavane.

FC Platinum on the other hand will look at goalie Wallace Magalane, veteran defender Gift Bello, defenders Lawrence Mhlanga and Gift Mbweti, reigning Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and Juan Mutudza among other players to bank on.

Castle Lager Matchday 13 Fixtures

Saturday, July 1: Bulawayo Chiefs v Greenfuel (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Sheasham (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Hwange (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga)

Sunday, July 2: Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Bata), Caps United v Highlanders (FC Platinum), Triangle United v Cranborne (Gibbo), Herentals v Simba Bhora (Mandava)

