Chicken Inn ready for Platinum test

Innocent Kurira,Innocent.kurira.chronicle.co.zw

CHICKEN Inn FC coach Prince Matore says his side is raring to go ahead of their Castle Lager Premier League match against FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

The GameCocks are in position seven on the table with 44 points. They go into the FC Platinum game after a 1-1 draw against Black Rhinos in their last outing.

“We last played a game a week ago and everyone is raring to go. Right now, the goal is for us to win all our remaining games and see where we are on the table. We want to improve on our current position,” said Matore.

Fixtures

Saturday: Green Fuel vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Green Fuel), Chicken Inn vs FC Platinum (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets vs Triangle (NSS), Sheasham vs Manica Diamonds (Bata), Simba Bhora vs Herentals (Baobab)

Sunday: Dynamos vs Black Rhinos (NSS), Hwange vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery), Highlanders vs Caps United (Barbourfields), Yadah vs Kariba (Baobab)

-@innocentskizoe