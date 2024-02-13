Chicken Inn register 14-year-old schoolboy

Fungi Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn have registered 14 year-old Mpopoma High School pupil Awakhiwe Tshalibe with their first team ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

Tshalibe is a pupil at Bulawayo’s Mpopoma High School.

“He has been our junior player and we have seen it fit to register him as one of junior players in the first team slot. He has great potential and talent. As he goes to school, he is a player that we are seeking to help grow in the game. He will not be rushed but nurtured in our club as we look forward to seeing him improve. He has talent that needs to be exposed early. He just needs to maintain his cool, keep his head between his shoulders,” said Antipas, a veteran gaffer who was previously in the senior national team technical bench.

The mother to the young footballer Felitity Dube said they are overjoyed.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m so happy for Awakhiwe. However, my challenge is on how to prioritise juggling his school work and football. He should work extra hard, and not get carried away and represent us as family and Mpopoma High School well,” said an ecstatic Dube. Tshalibe stays in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Entumbane and is a third born child in a family of four.

Mpopoma High School Sports Academy (Mposa) director James Rugwevera said they are also pleased to now have a Premier Soccer League (PSL) player at an academic institution.

“Awakhiwe has a bright future ahead of him and is set to break records. He is a skilled youngster. His recognition and registration by Chicken Inn as a first team player should encourage other young football players. We are grateful to Chicken Inn for making such a bold decision and we are looking forward to seeing Awakhiwe making his first team appearances on a regular basis. We believe he doesn’t belong to the bench,” said Rugwevera.

Mposa is an initiative that has nurtured a number of rising footies that include ex-Dynamos midfielder Junior Makunike who is now in the books of ambitious premiership club Simba Bhora.

Mposa has also previously provided home to Chicken Inn rightback Arthur Chinda and Hwange’s midfield Dynamos Tendai Muvuti among others.

Late last year, Tshalibe was the fans’ favourite when Zimbabwe Under-15 side took part in the Cosafa Schools contest that was played at Harare’s Gateway High School. The young winger had a breathtaking show earning starting places in a campaign in which Zimbabwe finished third after beating Namibia in the third place play-off.

It was no wonder that Chicken Inn pampered the boy with groceries in a move that was meant to motivate him.

The starlet dreams of playing for big clubs in England.

“My dream is to play for a big club in England. I believe I can do it if I keep on working hard and keep on praying that my dream comes true,” he said. – @FungaiMuderere.