Chicken Inn remain in PSL title chase

Chicken Inn’s Richard Hachiro (right) and Bulawayo Chiefs’ Mthokozisi Msebe tussle for possession during a PSL match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday. (Picture by Dennis Mudzamiri)

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-3 Chicken Inn

CHICKEN Inn remembered how to win by claiming the scalp of Bulawayo Chiefs to reduce FC Platinum’s lead to three points in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League yesterday.

Chicken Inn took their points’ tally to 41 in 21 games, as they ended their two-match winless streak at Luveve Stadium.

The Gamecocks turned on the heat to score three goals in the second-half to punish Chiefs, who missed a first-half penalty.

Brett Amidu opened the scoring in the 68th minute when he picked his spot and coolly placed the ball into the net.

Marlvin Hwata doubled the lead with his first touch of the game in the 76th minute when he ghosted in from the blind side to connect Amidu’s free-kick. Hwata had only been on the field for 60 seconds after replacing an out of sorts Clive Augusto.

Obriel Chirinda pulled one back for Chiefs in the 85th minute, blasting a shot on the run with his right foot after being set up by Farawu Matare. Munashe Pini put the game to bed in the referee’s optional time, finishing off a quick counter attack. Chiefs felt hard done by referee Nkosikhona Moyo for ignoring two fouls on their players in the build-up to the last goal.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was relieved by his team’s victory after going through a rough patch. “I’m happy we got this win. One thing is that it was a fierce derby. We look forward to our next game with our confidence levels back. This victory gives us hope in the title race after our last two defeats,” said Antipas.

The match started off with Chicken Inn creating the first goal scoring opportunity in the 11th minute, when striker Augusto dispossessed Marlvin Mkolo on the edge of the box, but took too long to make a decision and Chiefs reorganised themselves at the back to clear the lines. Chiefs fluffed an opportunity to surge ahead in the 36th minute when Chirinda took a poor penalty that was saved by Chicken Inn goalie Pride Zendera. The resultant penalty came after Chicken Inn right-back Passmore Bernard hacked enterprising midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe in the box.

David Bizabani pulled a stunning save in the 40th minute to deny Brian Muza a goal from close range. A minute later, Bizabani kept Chiefs in the game by blocking Augusto’s shot.

The sides went to half-time deadlocked 0-0 and Chiefs returned from the breather fired up.

Chiefs’ gaffer Nilton Terroso felt that his lads put up a good shift despite the defeat.

“We were outstanding at every moment. I think we were outstanding until the first goal; we were able to nullify most of raids. I think we took a risk as we were looking for an equaliser. Overall, I’m happy with the boys,” Terroso said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizabani, Felix Moyo, Tarisai Chikwende, Ben Nyahunzwi, Marlvin Mkolo, Lucky Ndlela, Mthokozisi Msebe, Hughe Chikosa (Farau Matare, 76th minute), Obriel Chirinda, Billy Veremu (Lexington Mujokoro, 87th minute), Wilson Mensah

Chicken Inn: Pride Zendera, Passmore Bernard, Xolani Ndlovu (George Majika, 65th minute), Itai Mabhunu, Vincent Moyo, Nielson Ketala, Sheppard Mhlanga (Richard Hachiro, 75th minute), Brett Amidu, Brian Muza (Munashe Pini, 85th minute), Clive Augusto (Marlvin Hwata, 75th minute), Clive Dzingai

PSL matchday 21 results

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Bulawayo City 1-0 Tenax, Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-2 Caps United, Harare City 1-0 Triangle United, Whawha 2-1 Highlanders, Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals

Yesterday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-3 Chicken Inn, Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum, Black Rhinos 1-1 Yadah

— @Zililo