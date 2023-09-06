Chicken Inn returns to top of Bulawayo Province Division Two Log

Online Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC’s developmental side has returned to the top of the Bulawayo Province Division Two log after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against NUST FC at Desert Stadium in Njube surburb on Tuesday.

Michael Ndlovu’s penalty in the early stages of the game was enough to hand Chicken Inn maximum points in a game in which the match-winner said he was not impressed with how they managed to get the victory.

“I admit that we were lucky to win that match, anything was possible. They had a lot of chances, but I guess we were the lucky team. We need to learn to kill matches if we are to be successful in this league, but I am happy that in the end, we left with the maximum points,” said Ndlovu.

The back-and-forth title race promises to be exciting with no team showing any signs of giving up on being promoted to the Southern Region Division One as champions.