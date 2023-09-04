Chicken Inn roast Bosso

Sports Writer

Highlanders 0-2 Chicken Inn

BULAWAYO football giants Highlanders FC were handed a home defeat by their across-town neighbours in a Castle Lager derby played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Bosso had gone into the game coming from a similar scoreline defeat at the hands of FC Platinum the previous weekend.

Prior to that, Highlanders had gone 19 matches unbeaten and looked well on course, but following the breaching of their once water-tight defence, they will have to put up a fight to stay within the top four as they play with little hunger for goal.

“We are not getting anything wrong, we are happy about how the boys played. Actually, they should be praised for the way they played. We will keep on keeping on. Teamwork was what they needed.

“Like what I was saying during the course of the week, it was a difficult game. I’m am happy with the maximum points but I believe we can improve.

We are going to celebrate but in a short space of time we will need to refocus,” said Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore.

Chicken Inn midfielder Michael Charamba had a terrific second-half and was awarded the Man of the Match award at the end of the game. While at some stage it appeared as if both teams were hungry for glory with action swinging from one goalmouth to the other, Chicken Inn got the initiative in the 71st minute.

Maranda-born and bred Brian Muza rose from the bench to send Chicken Inn into the lead. The stocky forward only passed a late fitness test yesterday morning and was retained in the match-day squad to sit it out and come in later.

Charamba intelligently fed Leslie Lunga on the right flank before the latter sent a good cross to Muza to finish off.

Charamba whose intelligence, industry and pace on the wing won him many admirers all afternoon, killed any Highlanders hopes of a share of the spoils in the 82nd minute after piercing through the Highlanders defence to slot the ball past Ariel Sibanda.

Highlanders appeared the better side of the two in the opening half.

Both teams could not create good chances as they knocked the ball around trying to carve open each other’s defence.

In the 13th minute, Bosso got a free-kick just outside the penalty box and specialist Melikhaya Ncube rammed it onto the wall. Ncube and Andrew Mbeba have been behind most of Bosso’s goals from dead ball situations and the club has gone two matches without the club finding the target from free kicks and corner kicks.

Highlanders were forced to make a first-half substitution with Elshamaar Farasi coming in for Darlington Mukuli who appeared to have picked up an injury.

A few minutes later Bosso leftback Archford Faira lost the ball in a dangerous position but Malvin Hwata and Genius Mutungamiri fluffed the great chance because of poor communication.

Soon after, Mutungamiri was fed a short pass by George Majika on the edge of the box. It was another wasted chance as instead of playing a quick one-two, Mutungamiri chose to go for glory and shot wide.

In the 37th minute, Sibanda in goal for Highlanders proved why he is one of the best in the land by pushing a Mutungamiri stinger from outside the box for a corner.

Though Bosso started the second-half seemingly the better side, Chicken Inn would get their act together before any damage was done and they eventually walked away with the bragging rights.

Teams

Highlanders FC: Ariel Sibanda, Calvin Chigonero (Washington Navaya 59th minute), Lynoth Chikuhwa, Brighton Mhanhire (Mason Mushore 57th minute), Andrew Mbeba Peter Muduhwa, Stanley Ngala, Darlington Mukuli (Elshamar Farasi 25th minute), Archford Faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube

Chicken Inn FC: Bernard Donovan, Malvin Hwata, Michael Charamba, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Richard Hachiro, Nielson Ketala, Genius Mutungamiri (Dominic Jaricha 82nd minute) Leslie Lunga, Shepherd Mhlanga, Xolani Ndlovu, George Majika ( Brian Muza 59th minute)