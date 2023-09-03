Chicken Inn stun Bosso

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highalanders FC 0-2 Chicken Inn FC

HIGHLANDERS FC recorded their second consecutive loss in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they were condemned to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

For the second week running, Bosso did not look like a side that went on a 19 game unbeaten run before their loss to FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium last Sunday by a similar scoreline.

GameCocks midfielder Michael Charamba was unstoppable in the second half and was deservedly the man of the match. The game always seemed to be there for the taking for both teams from the onset.

It was clear one moment could swing the game either way.

Chicken Inn got that moment in the 71st minute.

Brian Muza rose from the bench to send Chicken Inn into the lead. This was after a brilliant move started Charamba who intelligently fed Leslie Lunga on the right before the later teed up Muza for the finish. Charamba would end the match as a contest after 82 minutes after weaving his way past the Bosso defense and eventually sending the ball into the back of the net.

Bosso started the first half the better side. Both teams could not create clear cut chances but were comfortable with knocking the ball around looking for openings.

In the 10th minute Bosso fans took heed to the club’s call stand on the 10th minute mark and sang a song to rally behind the team.

It’s no surprise they have sang what has become the team’s theme song this season “Asila Valo. Asila valo sisebenza kanzima,” the Bosso fans sang.

In the 13th minute Bosso got a freekick just outside the penalty arc. Melikhaya Ncube stood behind the ball but his shot at goal hit the wall. Moments later, Calvin Chigonero had a loose ball fall on his path in the visitors’ box but failed to get his shot on target

Highlanders were forced to make a first half substitution.

Elshamar Farasi came on for Darlington Mukuli who appeared to have picked up a knock. Bosso leftback Archford Faira lost the ball in a dangerous position but Malvin Hwata and Genious Mutungamiri in attack for Chicken Inn failed to make the most of it as they failed to communicate and lost the ball easily to the Bosso defence.

A few minutes later, Mutungamiri was fed a short pass by George Majika on the edge of the box. He chose to go for goal instead of a quick return pass and he fired over the bar.

In the 37th minute, Ariel Sibanda made a good save pushing out for a corner kick a Mutungamiri shot from outside the box.

Though Bosso started the second half seemingly the better side, Chicken Inn would get their act together before any damage was done and they eventually walked away with the bragging rights.

Teams

Highlanders FC

Ariel Sibanda, Calvin Chigonero (Washington Navaya 59 mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa, Brighton Mhanhire (Mason Mushore 57 mins), Andrew Mbeba Peter Muduhwa, Stanley Ngala, Darlington Mukuli (Elshamar Farasi 25 mins), Archford Faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube

Chicken Inn FC

Bernard Donovan, Malvin Hwata, Michael Charamba, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Richard Hachiro, Nielson Ketala, Genius Mutungamiri (Dominic Jaricha 82 mins) Leslie Lunga, Shepherd Mhlanga, Xolani Ndlovu, George Majika ( Brian Muza 59 mins)