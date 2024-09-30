Chicken Inn subdue Chiefs in derby

Joseph Tulani (second from right) is joined by teammates in celebrating his goal at Luveve Stadium yesterday

Innocent Kurira at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

CHICKEN Inn ended their four-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory over city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The GameCocks opened the scoring after an hour of play through Malvin Hwata who slotted home a Brian Muza cross from the right.

Joseph Tulani doubled the lead with five minutes of regulation time left with an easy tap in after a cross on the right.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was thrilled with the victory.

“I thought we deserved it. In the second-half, we were on top of the situation. In the past two games we have created chances and failed to convert them.

“It’s good for us to collect maximum points against a stubborn Bulawayo Chiefs. This victory will help us push ourselves up the log table.

“We are hopeful that we will do well in our remaining games,” said Antipas.

His opposite number Thulani Sibanda thought his team had a poor second-half which resulted in the defeat.

“We had a good first-half but a very poor second-half. In the second-half our energy levels dropped, we couldn’t play our game, I don’t know why but very poor second-half. We lost it in the second half.

“I thought one contributing factor was when we had Blessing Munkuli on the left, He was able to contain Charamba but when we changed to have Tari (Emmanuel Tarirai Chikwende) mark Charamba, it got easy and he punished us. That was the turning point.

“In the first-half when he was against Mateback (Munkuli) he wasn’t a threat but in the second-half it was now very easy for him (Charamba) and that was the decisive factor,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs had the first real chance of the game in the in the ninth minute through Benjamin Addotey who unleashed a brilliant volley from inside the box, which, however, went wide off target.

Moments later, Charamba pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box. The speedy winger tried to square the ball to Muza but his pass was poor and Amakhosi gained possession.

Just after the half-hour mark, Chicken Inn continued with their quest for the opener but Miguel Feldman’s shot from inside the box was easily dealt with by Prince Phiri in goal for Chiefs.

Amakhosi would then break on a counter attack with Spencer Sikhosana making a brilliant solo run into the box. His shot was, however, saved by Donovan Bernard.

At the stroke of half-time, a loose ball fell onto Courage Mabhena’s path outside the box but his shot went over the bar.

At the start of the second-half, Chicken Inn failed to capitalise on a counter attack.

Just after taking the lead, Charamba had a brilliant run. However, with Hwata on the other side unmarked, Charamba decided to go for goal but shot off target.

In the 75th minute, Kudzai Dzingwe came close to doubling the Gamecocks’ lead but his shot from inside the box was deflected for a corner kick.

Teams

Chicken Inn: Donovan Bernard (gk), Michael Charamba, Itai Mabunu, Miguel Feldman (George Majika, 65mins), Kudzai Dzingwe, Irvine Mukombwe (Danny Phiri, 65mins), Genious Mutungamiri (Malvin Hwata, 46mins), Joseph Tulani, Brian Muza (Craig Ndlovu, 89mins), Lincoln Mangaira, Xolani Ndlovu.

Bulawayo Chiefs: Prince Phiri (gk), Spencer Sikhosana (Reason Sibanda, 46mins), Courage Mabhena (Leroy Ndlovu, 80mins), Blessing Munkuli (Ciphas Musikavanhu, 46mins), Benjamin Addotey, Bukhosi Sibanda (Wessly Svinurayi, 68mins), Emmanuel Chikwende, Lucky Ndela, Joe Nyabinde, Godfrey Muchenje (Nkosilathi Ncube, 68mins), Robert Kwaramba. – @innocentskizoe