Chicken Inn, TelOne share spoils

Munyaradzi Musiiwa in Gweru

TelOne 0-0 Chicken Inn

TITLE contenders Chicken Inn were held to a goalless draw by debutants TelOne in a lethargic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

This was the first PSL game to be played at Ascot Stadium this season following some renovations.

The stadium had earlier been condemned for failing to meet minimum standards before the start of the season.

TelOne were forced to relocate to Barbourfields in Bulawayo; an arrangement they claim contributed to their poor run, which has seen them going for 10 games without a win and plunging into the relegation zone.

The Wi-Fi boys looked disoriented and struggled to find rhythm throughout the game.

On the other hand Chicken Inn forwards Obriel Chirinda and the in-form Clive Augusto fluffed many chances in front of goal.

Chicken Inn could have scored in the 13th minute when the nimble footed Innocent Muchekena weaved past the TelOne defence and squared for an unmarked Chirinda, whose effort was brilliantly saved by Raphael Pitisi in goal for the Wi-Fi boys.

TelOne almost drew first blood three minutes after the interval, but Gift Bvumbura’s effort from a set piece on the edge of the box hit the cross bar.

Chicken Inn Coach Joey Antipas conceded that his charges were not clinical and attributed the poor show to two weeks of inaction.

“As you are aware we have been inactive for two weeks and that sort of killed our rhythm. We deserved to win and I feel that we should have collected maximum points. We created two good chances, but failed to score. We dominated for the greater part of the game, but the finishing touch deserted us,” said Antipas.

“It’s all part of the game and we are going to move on and prepare for the next game against ZPC Kariba. We need to patch up a few things that did not come out in our game today. We are going to keep fighting,” he said.

TelOne technical manager Joel Luphahla was impressed with the result, but admitted that they were on the receiving end for the greater part of the game.

“It was a very difficult game for the boys because we were playing against an in-form team. We are the first team in the league to have a clean sheet against them this season. They are good and have an experienced technical team.

We also wanted to win and collect maximum points. We are trying to get points so that we consolidate our position in the PSL,” Luphahla said.

Teams

TelOne: R Pitisi, M Chigumira, G Bvundura,

E Zinyama, S Phiri, J James, D Mangesi,

E Mandiranga, K Nadolo (N Moyo 77th min),

D Temwanjira (J Muzokomba 68th min),

B Sibanda (B T Sibanda 63rd min)

Chicken Inn: D Bernard, M Jackson, X Ndlovhu, S Ndlovhu, P Bernard, T Chipunza, I Mucheneka (B Amidu 45th min), O Chirinda (C Matawu 64th min), C Augusto, M Gaki (B Sithole 83rd min)