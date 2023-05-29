Chicken Inn thrash ZPC Kariba

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Chicken Inn FC thrashed a hapless ZPC Kariba 3 nil at the National Sports Stadium in Harare in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match this afternoon.

The former champions got their goals from Marlvin Whata, four minutes into the game and in the second half through Tafadzwa Kutinyu and substitute Genius Mutungamiri.

With the win, Chicken Inn becomes the fourth team to win this game week after Ngezi Platinum FC who sunk, Dynamos FC 2-1 at Baobab Stadium on Sunday. On Saturday, FC Platinum beat Black Rhinos 1 nil, while Yadah FC stunned much fancied Manica Diamonds by the same score line. The rest of the matches ended in draws such as on Saturday, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Cranborne Bullets and on Sunday, Caps United 1-1 Simba Bhora Triangle United 0-0 Sheasham and Highlanders 1-1 Green Fuel.

The win takes Madamburo, as Ngezi Platinum FC is known, to the top of the log and Chicken Inn now occupies position three a point behind second-placed Highlanders FC.