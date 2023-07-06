Chicken Inn unveil new signings

Chicken Inn gaffer Prince Matore (centre) welcome new signings, the pair of Tadiwa Chibunyu and Obert Malajila.

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

EAGER to reclaim the championship which they last won in 2015, Chicken Inn FC have beefed up their squad, unveiling Cranborne Bullet’s attacking midfielder Tadiwa Chibunyu and 26-year-old striker Obert Malajila.

The duo, in the running for debut appearances, when Chicken Inn takes on Greenfuel at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday, was unveiled at the Gamecocks’ weekly press conference held on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Chibunyu who has scored two goals for Cranborne Bullets expressed his excitement at joining Chicken Inn.

“I’ve always wished to play for a big team and I’m happy to be given an opportunity to showcase my talent at Chicken Inn FC. I’m looking forward to the challenge and my wish is to be the top goal scorer and be on the Soccer Stars’ calendar,” Chibunyu said.

Malajila, signed from Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League championship challengers ZPC Hwange said: “I feel so great (joining Chicken Inn) because it’s one of my dreams to play in the Premier Soccer League.

“I’ve to assist the team to get goals, give the team the goals.”

