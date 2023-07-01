Chicken Inn upbeat ahead of FC Platnum

Fungai Muderere in Zvishavane

Before kick off of a potentially explosive Week 13 fixture against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium, Chicken Inn players are in high spirits as evidenced by their pre match rituals of singing on top of their voices in the team bus.

The two teams clash at 3PM this Saturday as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returns after nearly a month following a break.

Led by central defender Vincent Moyo, who joined the club mid way last season, Gamecocks arrived at the venue with their tails up.

The 2015 league champions will face Pure Platinum Play in the two club’s 21st league meet without the services of Denzel Khumalo and Munashe Pini among others who did not make it into the match day squad.

Available for Chicken Inn are captain Xolisani Ndlovu, Clive Augusto, goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, leading top goal scorer Michael Charamba, George Majika, strikers Brian Muza and Malvern Hwata.

Line ups

FC Platinum, G Mbweti, R Pavari, N Chinyerere, K Mangiza, I Mucheneka, J Mutudza, B Banda, P Mutimbanyoka, W Musona.

Chicken Inn D Bernard, B Muza, X Ndlovu, M Bhebhe, G Majika, S Mhlanga, C Dzingai, D Jaricha, M Hwata, T Kutinyu, M Charamba.