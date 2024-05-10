Chidzambwa, Tangawarima get COSAFA awards

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

LEGENDARY Zimbabwean duo of Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa and Felix Tangawarima were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards at a Cosafa ceremony on Thursday night.

Chidzambwa is an esteemed former Warriors and Dynamos coach who led the country’s flagship football team to its first Afcon finals in 2004.

He won the Cosa Castle Cup in 2003.

Tangawarima is a respected former Fifa panel referee who executed his duties with so much aplomb to earn international recognition during his time.

Upon retirement he joined Cosafa as a technical person in charge of referees under both Caf and Fifa.

At the awards event, South African striker Percy Tau and Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji took home the best player prizes.

Tau won the Cosafa Men’s Player of the Year award after a stellar 2023 with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and the South Africa national team, while Kundananji was the Cosafa Women’s Player of the Year following her eye-catching performances for former club Madrid FC and Zambia that included scoring at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

There were eight player, coach awards, four referee prizes and five Lifetime Achievement recipients as COSAFA honoured those past and present who have made an impact on the game in the region.

The player, coach and referee awards covered the period January to December 2023.

They were handed over by some of the region’s greatest players, such as Kalusha Bwalya, Lucas Radebe and Dipsy Selolwane, with many more top former players in attendance on the night.