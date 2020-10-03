Chief bemoans slow progress on Beitbridge projects

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Chief Tshitaudze of Beitbridge has called on the Government and its partners to speed up the completion of major infrastructure development projects in the border town which form the bulk of the civil works to transform the area into a medium city.

He said the state of affairs of especially roads and housing projects were a cause for concern.

The traditional leader made the remarks recently during a Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) update meeting in Beitbridge organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Chief Tshitaudze said of major concern was the slow progress on the 6km road dualisation project between Beitbridge Border Post and the highway leading to Bulawayo.

The road has been under construction since the inception of the Beitbridge Redevelopment programme in 2006.

“As community leaders we are concerned with the state of affairs on our roads and most critical infrastructure that is part of our area’s transformation.

“We are really worried with the pace at which a 6km road stretch is being constructed since 2006. This is part of the major works to transform this town and one wonders what is really the problem there,” said the traditional leader.

He said it was also prudent for the Government to finish up outstanding civil works for houses built for its employees.

The houses are at various stages of completion and include 25 F14 houses and 16 garden flats to house 64 families.

Chief Tshitaudze, said all the outstanding projects should be attended to with the urgency they deserve.

“We are also appealing for the repair of major tarred and rural roads which have succumbed to wear and tear.

In addition, we appreciate the introduction of the Zupco buses to areas along major highways leading to Masvingo and Bulawayo for a radius of 40km and 60km.

However, we are of the view that these services should be extended to rural routes, where private players are making a killing by pegging their fares in foreign currency,” said the traditional leader.

He added that to boost community development at the household level, the Government should give more support to citrus, fodder, and livestock production.

These, he said, were a major economic driver in the district.

Speaking during the same meeting, Beitbridge Town Clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola said efforts to get the 6km road stretch completed were fast becoming a mirage.

“I have engaged the contractor to speed up the project, which in our view as a local authority will go a long way in sprucing up our image as we seek to transform this town into a medium city,” he said.

According to the Matabeleland South Roads Engineer, Joseph Makokove, this year they received funding for the upgrading of the 20km stretch along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road which is being done by Bitumen World.

“We are also working on the completion of the 6km dualisation road in Beitbridge which links the main border post and the main road leading to Bulawayo.

“The Beitbridge-Bulawayo dualisation has been on the cards for a long time and our target is to complete it at the end of this year.

“In addition, we are working on completing the surfacing of the Esigodini tollgate along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road,” he said.