Chief Binga installed

Traditional leaders remain the backbone of the development of the country and it is crucial for them to continue to work hand in hand with Government to collectively empower and bring development to the people, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo said today.

Speaking during the installation of Grey Sikalelu as substantive Chief Binga at Bulawayo Kraal Primary School, Minister Moyo said among the roles of Chief Binga is the promotion and preservation of culture and heritage and the initiation of development for your community.

“Under the able leadership of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Mnangagwa, the traditional leaders remain the backbone of the development of the country as they are the key to what the people want as they live with the people in their respective villages and know all their ways, needs and struggles.

“It is therefore crucial to encourage our traditional leadership to continue to work hand in hand with Government to collectively empower and bring development to our people,” said Minister Moyo.

“I am confident that as we have always done, Chief Binga will carry this vision forward and help our beautiful nation attain an upper middle income economy by 2030 because “intuthuko iqalisa ekhaya”.

Minister Moyo said with Chief Binga being the traditional head of his community, he is expected to safeguard and promote Tonga practices and values.

“Tonga is one of the officially recognised languages in Zimbabwe, and it is a vehicle that has transmitted the Batonga culture and traditions from generations to generations, and should continue as such for the benefit of posterity.

“Some of the distortions that are rife in present day traditional leadership systems, such as succession wrangles, area result of lapses in our history, which has to some great measure been passed from one generation to the other It goes without saying that you have a duty to safeguard this practice so that generations to come will observe it and preserve it.”