Chief Dakamela Achievers Awards 2025 dates announced: returns bigger and better

By Mthabisi Tshuma [email protected]

THE Chief Dakamela Achievers Awards 2025 edition is set to return this April with an even more exciting celebration of excellence, culture, and community development in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province.

Building on the success of previous editions, the 2025 event promises to be bigger and better, featuring new experiences and expanded offerings.

Scheduled for Friday, 4 April, and Saturday, 5 April 2025, the awards aim to honour individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to human development and cultural preservation.

This year’s event will enhance its cultural and tourism appeal with the debut of a Camping Village and the return of the flagship Chief Dakamela Bush Dinner.



In a statement, Special Advisor to the Chief, Ntando Ndlovu kaSibasa, said preparations for the prestigious event are already underway.

“The 2025 edition begins on Friday with a day of interactive cultural activities and community development workshops aimed at inspiring innovation and growth. In the evening, guests will be treated to live cultural music performances under the stars, providing a glimpse into the vibrant cultural heritage of Matabeleland North.

“On Saturday, the focus will shift to the main awards ceremony, where outstanding individuals and organisations will be celebrated for their contributions to community development and cultural preservation. The night will culminate in the much-anticipated Chief Dakamela Bush Dinner, an exquisite outdoor dining experience by the riverbank featuring traditional cuisine and live cultural performances,” said Ndlovu.



He added that this year’s edition will feature intriguing new activities.

“This year, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in the rural cultural experience with the introduction of the Camping Village. Visitors can stay overnight in eco-friendly tents, participate in fireside storytelling sessions with community elders, and enjoy stargazing under the serene Nkayi skies.



“A platform for excellence and unity, Chief Dakamela’s vision for the awards is rooted in the African philosophy of Ubuntu: ‘Our Humanity is Our Culture – iSintu yiBuntu Bethu.’ The event not only recognises excellence but also fosters unity, cultural reintegration, and sustainable development from grassroots to urban centres.

“The Chief Dakamela Achievers Awards 2025 is open to all who wish to celebrate and honour the rich culture and achievements of Matabeleland North. Tickets for access to the Camping Village and Bush Dinner are available now. For ticket bookings and more information, please contact via email at [email protected] or call/WhatsApp +263774788370 | +263773110989,” said Ndlovu.

Launched in 2022, the Chief Dakamela Achievers Awards celebrate individuals and organisations advancing human development and cultural preservation in Zimbabwe and beyond.

The event has become a cornerstone for fostering community pride and promoting cultural tourism in Matabeleland North, particularly in Nkayi.

Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire