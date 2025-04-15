Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

Blessing Karubwa

CHIEF Dakamela of Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province has been appointed as the continental executive director of the African Kingdoms Diaspora Alliance (AKDA).

The appointment underscores the young chief’s steadfast dedication to the people of Nkayi, the Matabeleland region and further afield. It also heralds a fresh chapter of youthful and forward thinking leadership within the organisation, established in 2017 with the aim of championing the principles of Ubuntu and safeguarding African cultural heritage.

Chief Dakamela, recognised for his inventive strategies in community development and his resolute commitment to the betterment of the less fortunate, has earned considerable respect and admiration both at home and abroad. His leadership ethos embodies the very spirit of Ubuntu, stressing our shared humanity, collective advancement and the paramount importance of cultural identity.

“I am truly humbled by this appointment. It’s a great opportunity not just for me, but for the people of Nkayi, Matabeleland and Zimbabwe as a whole,” he said in a recent interview. I hope to contribute immensely to uniting the African Kingdoms and fostering a sense of purpose and development across the continent.”

Since assuming leadership in 2019, Chief Dakamela has engaged in transformative initiatives that have revitalised Nkayi, a district historically plagued by underdevelopment and limited access to essential services.

He has taken significant strides to combat food insecurity, improve housing conditions and enhance educational opportunities for the less privileged in his community.

His journey began with the launch of the Isiphala Senkosi Programme in 2020, which aimed to provide a safety net for families during times of drought, ensuring food security in a region that has faced climate-related challenges for decades.

“We are stronger when we stand together,” he often emphasises, a mantra that resonates deeply with the community he serves.

In 2021, Chief Dakamela initiated the Imiklomelo KaDakamela Awards, an annual event that honours individuals making significant contributions to the development of Nkayi and beyond.

“By celebrating achievements, we remind ourselves that positive change is possible and that we can uplift our community together,” said Chief Dakamela.

His commitment to improving living conditions culminated in 2022 with the Dakamela Housing Project (DHP), designed to provide safe and dignified housing for underprivileged families and the elderly.

Education, a cornerstone of Chief Dakamela’s vision for a brighter future, saw further emphasis with the establishment of the Dakamela Education Foundation Scholarship (DEFS) in 2023.

“Investing in our children is investing in the future of Nkayi,” said the chief.

Chief Dakamela has pioneered the Isibaya Senkosi project, promoting sustainable livestock management to enhance food security and economic resilience, among local farmers during drought conditions. By establishing a communal livestock fund, he empowers families and strengthens community bonds, positioning Nkayi on a path towards sustainable development.

Early this year, he was honoured as the Most Unsung Hero in Matabeleland North at the Herald Heroes Community Awards, a recognition emphasising the impact of his work.

“This award is not just for me; it belongs to every villager who has believed in our vision. We are all part of this journey,” he said while accepting the award.

As Chief Dakamela takes on his new role with AKDA, he brings a vision that aligns perfectly with the organisation’s mandate to promote unity, culture and socio-economic development across Africa.

“Chief Dakamela is not just a talker; he is a doer. He embodies the passion and dedication that we need to bridge the gap between traditional leadership and the communities they serve,” said Princess Mncube, a representative of AKDA.

Chief believes that empowering the youth will pave the way for the next generation of leaders who will surpass the achievements of their predecessors. — @TeamKarubwa